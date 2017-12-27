Browns' Duke Johnson: Limited to start week
Johnson (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Johnson was also limited at practice last Wednesday before returning to full participation Thursday and Friday. He had four carries for 20 yards and seven caches for 81 yards in a 20-3 loss to the Bears, accounting for 39 percent of Cleveland's yardage in a dismal performance. Johnson will now prepare to face a Pittsburgh defense that limited him to two catches for 20 yards (and zero carries) back in Week 1.
