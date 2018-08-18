Browns' Duke Johnson: Looks sharp in limited action
Johnson took four carries for 27 yards and didn't draw any targets in Friday's preseason game against the Bills.
It's an odd stat line for a player who often has more catches than carries, but the Browns simply didn't have many clear passing situations when the first-team offense was in the game. Johnson and Carlos Hyde split snaps with the starters, while Nick Chubb worked with the second unit and played into the fourth quarter. Chubb doesn't present much of a threat to Johnson, whose value primarily comes from his excellent work as a pass catcher. However, the rookie's presence does put quite a bit of pressure on Hyde, the clear favorite to enter Week 1 as the lead runner.
