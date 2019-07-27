Browns' Duke Johnson: Misses practice

Johnson did not practice Saturday as a result of a right hamstring injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The shifty running back evidently picked up the hamstring injury Friday, needing a wrap around his right knee to start Saturday's practice. Johnson's offseason-long quest to be traded seemed to be squashed earlier in the week thanks to comments from head coach Freddie Kitchens who plans for the 25-year-old to "have a significant role in our offense", but an extended absence during the preseason would obviously hinder his ability to make an impact Week 1.