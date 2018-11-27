Browns' Duke Johnson: Modest production against Bengals
Johnson rushed twice for 16 yards and caught one of two targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 35-20 win over the Bengals.
Johnson had seen his involvement and touches increase over the team's previous two games, but Sunday represented a downturn from that trend, as his three total touches were his lowest mark of the season. Meanwhile, Cleveland's lead back, Nick Chubb, was given 31 touches. Johnson's next chance to re-emerge on the PPR radar will come this coming Sunday against the 8-3 Texans, against whom running back Dion Lewis snagged seven catches for 33 yards in Houston's 34-17 win over the Titans on Monday.
