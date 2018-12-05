Browns' Duke Johnson: No rush attempts against Houston

Johnson didn't record a carry and caught two of three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Texans.

The Browns rushed just nine times as a team Sunday, as the game script forced them to throw on almost every down in an attempt to make up a 23-0 deficit at half time. However, even though quarterback Baker Mayfield attempted 43 passes, Johnson saw only three of those directed toward him. Johnson was on the field for 35 percent of the offensive snaps and his production continues to falter. He'll look to get more involved Sunday against the Panthers.

