Browns' Duke Johnson: Non-factor in passing game Sunday

Johnson rushed five times for 40 yards and brought in three of five targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Texans.

It was certainly an atypical stat line for Johnson, who shockingly couldn't muster anything in the passing game. On the other hand, the 24-year-old generated a season-best rushing total while seeing his second-highest amount of carries. Johnson has no less than three receptions in five straight games, so his meager output through the air yardage-wise is clearly an outlier. He'll look to bounce back with a more balanced performance in Week 7 against the Titans.