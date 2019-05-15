Browns' Duke Johnson: Not at OTAs
Johnson is absent from OTAs on Wednesday for a second straight day, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
A Tuesday report suggested the running back was present, but it turns out he didn't participate. He's still expected to show up for some portion of OTAs, despite the common knowledge that he's frustrated with his lack of long-term role security after the Browns signed Kareem Hunt. The team doesn't seem interested in honoring Johnson's trade request, as Hunt will serve a suspension for the first eight games of the season. The backfield will start to feel awfully crowded if Johnson and Nick Chubb are both healthy and still on the team in October when Hunt is gearing up for his return. The trade deadline is Oct. 29 (after Week 8), while Hunt should be eligible to play starting with Nov. 10 against Buffalo (Week 10).
