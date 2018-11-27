Browns' Duke Johnson: Not involved against Bengals

Johnson rushed twice for 16 yards and caught one of two targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 35-20 win over the Bengals.

Johnson has seen his involvement and touches increase over the past two weeks, but Sunday was a drastic change from the recent past, as his three total touches were his lowest total of the season. Meanwhile, Nick Chubb -- Johnson's counterpart -- was given 31 touches.

