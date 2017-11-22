Browns' Duke Johnson: Not on injury report

Johnson (shoulder) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Johnson apparently only suffered a very minor injury in Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars. Isaiah Crowell also is dealing with a shoulder ailment and was limited at Wednesday's practice, but he managed to play through it last week and likely intends to do the same against Cincinnati. Johnson has enjoyed two of his better games the past two weeks, combining for 156 scrimmage yards, 10 receptions and a touchdown. He previously had three straight games with less than 75 yards and no touchdowns.