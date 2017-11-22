Browns' Duke Johnson: Not on injury report
Johnson (shoulder) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Johnson apparently only suffered a very minor injury in Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars. Isaiah Crowell also is dealing with a shoulder ailment and was limited at Wednesday's practice, but he managed to play through it last week and likely intends to do the same against Cincinnati. Johnson has enjoyed two of his better games the past two weeks, combining for 156 scrimmage yards, 10 receptions and a touchdown. He previously had three straight games with less than 75 yards and no touchdowns.
More News
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...