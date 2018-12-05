Browns' Duke Johnson: Not practicing Wednesday

Johnson wasn't in attendance for Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It wasn't announced that Johnson suffered an injury during Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Texans, though it would provide an explanation for why the pass-catching specialist was limited to just 20 offensive snaps in a game the Browns trailed wire to wire. The Browns will release their first injury report of Week 14 later Wednesday, which will reveal weather Johnson's absence was health-related or merely a matter of rest.

