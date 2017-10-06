Browns' Duke Johnson: Not ticketed for feature role

Browns running game coordinator Kirby Wilson said Friday that there are currently no plans to make Johnson the Browns' featured running bck, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Johnson has averaged 5.7 yards on 10 carries and has been far more effective through the air than fellow running back Isaiah Crowell -- who has put up just 2.9 YPC on his 46 attempts -- which has led to questions about who should be seeing the bulk of the carries in the Browns' backfield. Wilson's comments indicate Johnson will remain the team's top running back in passing situations while Crowell will continue serving as the team's top ball carrier, but that doesn't mean Johnson could eventually see more carries if Crowell continues to struggle in the ground game.