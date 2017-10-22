Browns' Duke Johnson: Paces team in receptions

Johnson rushed seven times for 26 yards and corralled a team-high six catches (seven targets) for 45 yards during Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to Tennessee.

Johnson's seven carries were a season high and was once again more productive than teammate Isaiah Crowell. Not only did he find more holes to run through, he was also more effective in the passing attack, leading the team with six receptions. Johnson now has 32 catches for 314 yards on the season, and as the Browns attempt to find new ways to secure their first victory, they may reward Johnson with more opportunities in order to give the offense a much-needed boost.

