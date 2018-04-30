Browns' Duke Johnson: Part of loaded backfield

The Browns drafted Nick Chubb at No. 35 overall to join Johnson and Carlos Hyde in their backfield, Bud Shaw of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Given that he caught 13 passes in 34 games after his freshman season, Chubb is a much bigger threat to Hyde than to Johnson. Coming off a 2017 campaign in which he comfortably established new personal bests for scrimmage yards (1,041), receptions (74) and touchdowns (seven), Johnson is locked in as Cleveland's top backfield option for passing downs. He faces an uphill battle to match last year's volume in an offense that now includes Hyde, Chubb, Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon, but the 2015 third-round pick nonetheless figures to retain a significant role. Entering the final season of his rookie contract, Johnson reportedly was discussing an extension with the Browns back in mid-March, though he still doesn't have a new deal.