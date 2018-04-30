Browns' Duke Johnson: Part of loaded backfield
The Browns drafted Nick Chubb at No. 35 overall to join Johnson and Carlos Hyde in their backfield, Bud Shaw of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Given that he caught 13 passes in 34 games after his freshman season, Chubb is a much bigger threat to Hyde than to Johnson. Coming off a 2017 campaign in which he comfortably established new personal bests for scrimmage yards (1,041), receptions (74) and touchdowns (seven), Johnson is locked in as Cleveland's top backfield option for passing downs. He faces an uphill battle to match last year's volume in an offense that now includes Hyde, Chubb, Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon, but the 2015 third-round pick nonetheless figures to retain a significant role. Entering the final season of his rookie contract, Johnson reportedly was discussing an extension with the Browns back in mid-March, though he still doesn't have a new deal.
More News
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Discussing extension•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Scores, totals 95 scrimmage yards•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Good to go for Week 17•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Limited to start week•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Compiles 101 total yards•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Returns to full practice Thursday•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...