Browns' Duke Johnson: Plays 23 snaps
Johnson carried the ball twice for zero yards and caught two of three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 33-18 loss to Pittsburgh.
Though the Browns traded away Carlos Hyde, Johnson failed to see an uptick of playing time or involvement on Sunday. He was on the field for just 36 percent of Cleveland's offensive snaps, and his four total touches was his lowest amount since Week 3. It's now clear that Nick Chubb is the new No. 1 back, and even rookie running back Dontrell Hilliard saw 15 snaps himself. Maybe Johnson's usage will change after Hue Jackson and Todd Haley were shown the door, but until we have proof, Johnson's fantasy value swimming in the bottom of the ocean.
