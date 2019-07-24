Browns' Duke Johnson: Possibly stuck in Cleveland
Coach Freddie Kitchens expects Johnson to stay with the Browns, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. "He's going to have a significant role in our offense," Kitchens said. "We're not giving away good players."
Johnson's agent Drew Rosenhaus met with general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday, one day before the veteran running back reported for the start of training camp. Johnson still seems to be pushing hard for a trade, but the Browns insist they won't make a deal unless they're pleased with the compensation. It is possible offers improve once injuries thin out a few backfields around the league. Johnson is entering the first season of a three-year, $15.6 million extension he signed last June.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside, and Heath Cummings says they'll do...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo,...