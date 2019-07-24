Browns' Duke Johnson: Possibly stuck in Cleveland

Coach Freddie Kitchens expects Johnson to stay with the Browns, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. "He's going to have a significant role in our offense," Kitchens said. "We're not giving away good players."

Johnson's agent Drew Rosenhaus met with general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday, one day before the veteran running back reported for the start of training camp. Johnson still seems to be pushing hard for a trade, but the Browns insist they won't make a deal unless they're pleased with the compensation. It is possible offers improve once injuries thin out a few backfields around the league. Johnson is entering the first season of a three-year, $15.6 million extension he signed last June.