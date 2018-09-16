Browns' Duke Johnson: Quiet again in Week 2
Johnson rushed three times for three yards and caught both of his targets for seven yards during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.
It's been a slow start to the 2018 season for Johnson, who has just 11 total touches through the first two weeks. Johnson -- who signed a three-year extension totaling $15.6 million in June -- was expected to be a threat out of the backfield in both the running and passing games, though that has so far failed to come to fruition. He'll look to get more involved Thursday against the Jets.
