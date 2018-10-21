Browns' Duke Johnson: Quiet in overtime loss to Tampa Bay

Johnson was stuffed for a loss of four yards on his lone carry of the afternoon, adding four receptions for 23 yards during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Tampa Bay.

Despite Carlos Hyde now being out of the fold, Johnson was provided with a season-low one carry, though he did salvage some value in the passing game by corralling all four of his targets against Tampa Bay. The hope for those with stock in Johnson is that with a less-crowded backfield, the 2017 PPR darling would see an uptick from his offensive snap count percentage of 42.7 percent. That proved not to be the case against the Bucs, as rookie second-rounder Nick Chubb garnered 18 of 23 running back touches for Cleveland. Sunday's upcoming matchup against Pittsburgh doesn't exactly provide reason for optimism, facing a Steelers defense that entered its Week 7 bye allowing the third-fewest running back receptions (21), and the second-fewest receiving yards to the position (124).