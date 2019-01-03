Browns' Duke Johnson: Quiet in season finale

Johnson rushed four times for 21 yards and caught one of four targets for three yards in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Ravens.

Though Johnson averaged a career-best five yards-per-carry, he saw his number of carries fall off a cliff in 2018. He garnered just 40 carries after racking up at least 70 in each of his first three years in the league. The 25-year-old back also set career lows in receptions and receiving yards, leaving one to wonder why the Browns dished out a three-year, $15.6 million contract extension to him this past offseason if they didn't intend to utilize his strengths. Despite his lack of involvement, Johnson remains a dynamic threat when he has the ball in his hands, though with Nick Chubb's emergence, his touches as a ball carrier figure to be limited in 2019.