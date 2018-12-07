Browns' Duke Johnson: Rejoins team Friday

Johnson (personal) has rejoined the team Friday after missing practice the last two days, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

An earlier report from Michael Silver of NFL.com indicated Johnson may not return in time for Sunday's game against the Panthers due to the death of his grandmother, but that no longer appears to be the case. The Browns' official injury report should clear any questions on the 25-year-old's availability when released later Friday.