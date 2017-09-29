Browns' Duke Johnson: Removed from injury report
Johnson (shoulder) no longer appears on the Browns' Week 4 injury report after practicing fully Friday.
The same applies to fellow RB Isaiah Crowell, with the duo thus set to play Sunday against a Cincinnati defense that is allowing an average of 129.7 rushing yards per game to date. Barring a shift in game-planning, Crowell will continue to see the bulk of Cleveland's carries in Week 4, but Johnson's involvement in the team's passing game gives him a decent floor in PPR formats.
