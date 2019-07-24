Browns' Duke Johnson: Reporting for camp
Johnson is reporting Wednesday for the start of training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Johnson is still hoping for a trade but doesn't want to incur any fines in the meantime. His agent reportedly met with Browns general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday to discuss the possibilities for getting Johnson out of Cleveland. With Kareem Hunt suspended for the first eight games of the regular season, the Browns don't seem to be in any rush to work out a trade.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo,...
-
QB Tiers 2.0
Should you chase Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous 2018? Dave Richard shows you how to approach the...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
TE Tiers 2.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....