Browns' Duke Johnson: Reporting for camp

Johnson is reporting Wednesday for the start of training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson is still hoping for a trade but doesn't want to incur any fines in the meantime. His agent reportedly met with Browns general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday to discuss the possibilities for getting Johnson out of Cleveland. With Kareem Hunt suspended for the first eight games of the regular season, the Browns don't seem to be in any rush to work out a trade.

