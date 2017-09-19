Browns' Duke Johnson: Returns to backfield

Johnson had four carries for 21 yards and three catches for 59 yards (six targets) in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens.

Primarily used as a slot receiver in the regular-season opener, Johnson returned to his usual role sharing backfield snaps with Isaiah Crowell. The loss of Corey Coleman (hand) could present Johnson with more opportunities from the slot, but the Browns will probably want to keep him in the backfield for most passing downs. Johnson's role is worth keeping an eye on Week 3 in Indianapolis, as there's potential for consistent production if the Browns find a way to keep his snap share at around two-thirds or three-quarters instead of 50 percent. Week 1 marked the first time in his career logging more than 64 percent of the offensive snaps, but he didn't get any carries while almost strictly playing from the slot. Ideally, the Browns would use him in the backfield on passing downs and from the slot when they deploy three-wide formations on early downs.