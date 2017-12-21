Browns' Duke Johnson: Returns to full practice Thursday
Johnson (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Johnson will be fine for Sunday's game against the Bears and as usual is worth a look in most PPR formats, as well as deeper standard leagues, while working in a time-share with early-down back Isaiah Crowell. Through 14 games, Johnson has only hit the 10-carry mark once, back in Week 9. In that span, however, he's snagged a total 61 passes for 537 yards and has logged six TDs overall.
More News
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...