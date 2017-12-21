Browns' Duke Johnson: Returns to full practice Thursday

Johnson (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Johnson will be fine for Sunday's game against the Bears and as usual is worth a look in most PPR formats, as well as deeper standard leagues, while working in a time-share with early-down back Isaiah Crowell. Through 14 games, Johnson has only hit the 10-carry mark once, back in Week 9. In that span, however, he's snagged a total 61 passes for 537 yards and has logged six TDs overall.