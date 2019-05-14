Browns' Duke Johnson: Returns to team for OTAs
Johnson is present Tuesday for the start of OTAs, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Johnson skipped the offseason workout program and voluntary minicamp after requesting a trade earlier this offseason. He's presumably worried he won't have a role if/when Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt (suspension) both are available, but the Browns seem pretty set on keeping Johnson around -- at least until Hunt has served his eight-game ban. Johnson is entering the first season of the three-year, $15.6 million extension he signed last summer; the contract shouldn't be a problem if Cleveland eventually seeks a trade.
