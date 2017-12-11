Browns' Duke Johnson: Scores another TD
Johnson took six carries for eight yards and caught all four of his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Packers.
Per usual, Johnson played second fiddle in the ground attack to Isaiah Crowell, who took 19 carries for 121 yards and added three catches for 10 yards. Meanwhile, Johnson finished third on the team in targets behind Corey Coleman and Josh Gordon, with the scatback's touchdown coming on a shovel pass from seven yards out. While DeShone Kizer now has two viable targets when he wants to push the ball downfield, Johnson is still the team's most trustworthy option for shorter passes over the middle. The Browns will host the Ravens in Week 15.
