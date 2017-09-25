Browns' Duke Johnson: Scores rare touchdown
Johnson had two carries for 23 yards and a touchdowns and caught six passes for 81 yards on seven targets in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Colts.
Johnson found the end zone from 19 yards out in the second quarter, notching the second rushing touchdowns and fourth overall score of his career in his 34th game. The Browns' general offensive struggles have contributed to his lack of touchdowns, but Johnson's role also isn't particularly conducive to scoring. He is at least locked in as a key part of the passing game, boasting team-high marks of 18 targets, 11 receptions and 160 receiving yards through three weeks. Johnson figures to stay heavily involved in the passing game Week 4 against Cincinnati, and he could take on more rushing work if Isaiah Crowell (2.9 yards per carry) doesn't get on track soon.
