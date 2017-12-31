Browns' Duke Johnson: Scores, totals 95 scrimmage yards

Johnson carried six times for 20 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Steelers. He also caught all six of his targets for 75 yards and lost a fumble in the 28-24 loss.

Johnson managed just 3.3 yards per carry, but he chipped in his usual reliable contribution as a pass catcher as he still finished with his second-highest scrimmage yards total of the season. The third-year back never really threatened Isaiah Crowell's grasp on early-down work, but his impressive 684 receiving yards on 74 catches allowed him to eclipse 1,000 scrimmage yards for the first time in his career. Johnson has one year remaining on his rookie contract and seems secure in his role as a receiving threat out of the backfield regardless of the changes the Browns offense could undergo in the offseason.