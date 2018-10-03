Browns' Duke Johnson: Season-high four receptions Sunday
Johnson rushed twice for 11 yards and caught four of six targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 45-42 loss to Oakland.
With Baker Mayfield at the helm, Johnson finally got involved in the passing game, posting season-high receptions and receiving yards. He still isn't a factor in the running game, and with Nick Chubb's impressive performance, Johnson's role could dwindle even further if the rookie running back continues to put up huge numbers. Johnson and Mayfield will look to continue to mold their connection in the passing attack Sunday against the Ravens.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Trade Values
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...
-
Big questions: Johnson, Luck fine now?
Our trio of experts tackle questions about early disappointments, buy-low candidates and m...