Browns' Duke Johnson: Season-high four receptions Sunday

Johnson rushed twice for 11 yards and caught four of six targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 45-42 loss to Oakland.

With Baker Mayfield at the helm, Johnson finally got involved in the passing game, posting season-high receptions and receiving yards. He still isn't a factor in the running game, and with Nick Chubb's impressive performance, Johnson's role could dwindle even further if the rookie running back continues to put up huge numbers. Johnson and Mayfield will look to continue to mold their connection in the passing attack Sunday against the Ravens.