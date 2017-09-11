Browns' Duke Johnson: Should still play running back

Head coach Hue Jackson said Johnson won't strictly be used as a wide receiver this season, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Johnson's role in the slot appeared promising, but that won't be the case if it comes at the expense of his snaps in the backfield. Rather than shifting between the two positions, he almost exclusively played as a slot receiver in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, while Matthew Dayes served as Isaiah Crowell's complement in the backfield. Jackson suggested Johnson will have a more varied role in coming weeks, perhaps allowing the third-year back to get back to the kind of stat lines he posted the past two seasons. Johnson finished Sunday's game without any carries and caught two passes for 20 yards on five targets.