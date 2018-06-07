Browns' Duke Johnson: Signs extension with Cleveland
Johnson signed a three-year extension with the Browns on Thursday worth $15.6 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Even after the Browns drafted in former Georgia tailback Nick Chubb with the No. 35 overall pick in the draft, they showed with this extension that they are committed to Johnson playing a vital role in the team's backfield for this upcoming season and beyond. Johnson is coming off a career-best season in 2017, posting 74 receptions, 1,041 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns, and he should continue to operate as the team's number one option in the backfield on passing downs. Johnson, however, will face more competition for touches in the offense this season with the additions of tailback Carlos Hyde and wide receiver Jarvis Landry on top of the return of Josh Gordon.
