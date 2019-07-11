Browns' Duke Johnson: Signs with Drew Rosenhaus

Johnson signed Thursday with agent Drew Rosenhaus, hoping his new representative can facilitate a trade, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson separated from his old representation earlier this week, apparently frustrated to still be on the Cleveland roster months after he first asked for a trade. He said the desire to play elsewhere is motivated by his knowledge that the Browns tried to trade him back in February when they signed Kareem Hunt (suspension). Unsatisfied with the offers, Cleveland then pivoted to keeping Johnson around, with potential to reopen trade negotiations later. Rosenhaus reportedly helped facilitate the trade that sent DE Emmanuel Ogbah from Cleveland to Kansas City after the Browns acquired Olivier Vernon. Johnson's situation is trickier, as he's entering the first season of a three-year, $15.6 million contract, including $5 million in bonuses the Browns have already paid, per overthecap.com. The Browns seem serious about extracting significant compensation, knowing that any team acquiring Johnson would have him on a reasonable three-year contract with no guarantees beyond 2019.