Browns' Duke Johnson: Six catches in win over Cincy

Johnson ran for 12 yards on two carries, adding six receptions for 54 yards during Sunday's 26-18 win against the Bengals.

After a cold start to the season -- 2 catches and 18.2 receiving YPG through Week 5 -- Johnson has heated up down the stretch, three times exceeding 50 yards receiving over the past 10 games, and racking up three touchdowns between Weeks 9 and 10 (though he currently owns a five-game scoreless streak). With the firings of head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley, Johnson has more so resembled the 2017 version of himself that finished behind only Alvin Kamara and Todd Gurley in receiving yards among running backs (693 yards). The fourth-year man hasn't been handed the rock more than five times in a game all season, but he's garnered five-plus targets on six occasions heading into a Week 17 matchup against a Baltimore defense that's allowed 994 receiving yards to RBs this season (fourth fewest).