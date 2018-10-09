Browns' Duke Johnson: Six touches against Ravens
Johnson rushed six times for 35 yards and caught his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 12-9 victory over the Ravens.
Johnson was on the field for 51 percent of Cleveland's offensive snaps and had his most productive game running the ball despite the limited involvement. His seven yards per carry was the most among Browns' running backs, leaving one to wonder if he'll begin to get more carries moving forward. Johnson's lack of involvement in the passing game is still a concern, however, as most of his fantasy value comes from his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.
