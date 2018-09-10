Browns' Duke Johnson: Six touches in Week 1

Johnson carried the ball five times for 17 yards during Sunday's 21-21 draw versus the Steelers. He also caught one pass (six targets) for eight yards.

Johnson wasn't the usual threat in the passing game that he's been in the past, though the rainy conditions and Tyrod Taylor's accuracy issues should weather the majority of the blame. Expect Johnson to play a bigger role in Week 2 against the Saints.

