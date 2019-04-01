Browns' Duke Johnson: Skipping voluntary workouts

Johnson isn't present Monday for the start of the Browns' voluntary offseason program, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Johnson has been the subject of trade rumors ever since Cleveland signed Kareem Hunt, who will serve an eight-game suspension before he's eligible to play for his new team. Given the length of the suspension and the frequency of backfield injuries, the Browns may still have significant plans for Johnson in 2019, albeit with the possibility of a midseason trade if Nick Chubb stays healthy and Hunt is ready for the second half of the campaign. Entering the first season of a three-year, $15.6 million extension, Johnson may be frustrated with the decision to sign Hunt despite receiving some financial security last summer.