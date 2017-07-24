Browns' Duke Johnson: Slot receiver role anticipated

Johnson is the top candidate to fill the Browns' starting slot receiver position, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Johnson is officially designated as a running back, but with Isaiah Crowell atop the depth chart there, his versatility is likely to allow him to see the field elsewhere. With 114 receptions for 1,048 yards through his first two seasons, Johnson has proven plenty capable in the passing game, and the Browns are in search of a slot replacement for the departed Andrew Hawkins. With the expectation that Johnson could start in that role, his fantasy value is only on the rise, which comes after he already averaged 4.9 yards per rush last season.