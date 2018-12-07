Browns' Duke Johnson: Status for Sunday uncertain
Johnson (personal) may not return to the team for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Michael Silver of NFL.com reports.
Johnson has been away from the team this week due to the death of his grandmother, according to Silver. The Browns' injury report should provide a better idea of his game status when released later Friday, but at this point the 25-year-old's availability may be in doubt.
More News
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Rejoins team Friday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Absent again Thursday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Excused for personal reasons•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: No rush attempts against Houston•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Modest production against Bengals•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...