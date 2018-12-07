Browns' Duke Johnson: Status for Sunday uncertain

Johnson (personal) may not return to the team for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Michael Silver of NFL.com reports.

Johnson has been away from the team this week due to the death of his grandmother, according to Silver. The Browns' injury report should provide a better idea of his game status when released later Friday, but at this point the 25-year-old's availability may be in doubt.

