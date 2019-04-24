Browns' Duke Johnson: Staying away from team
Johnson is absent from voluntary minicamp this week, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Johnson's agent requested a trade a few weeks after the Browns signed Kareem Hunt (suspension), likely fearing the 25-year-old won't have a meaningful role in the second half of 2019 if both Hunt and Nick Chubb are available. General manager John Dorsey said last week that he still views Johnson as an important part of the offense, but Dorsey could easily change his mind if/when the backfield becomes crowded. A trade would allow both parties to avoid the awkward scenario, though Cleveland would be left with a $2.25 million dead cap charge from the three-year extension Johnson signed last June. The contract theoretically should increase his trade value, as the new team would be inheriting three years and $11.55 million of the deal, with no guarantees beyond 2019, per overthecap.com
