Browns' Duke Johnson: Still hoping for trade
Johnson's agent Drew Rosenhaus has a Tuesday meeting with Browns general manager John Dorsey, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Johnson is still hoping for a trade, while the Browns prefer to keep him around unless the offers from other teams improve. The 25-year-old running back skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason program, returning in early June for mandatory minicamp to avoid any fines. It's unclear if Johnson will be present Wednesday when veterans are due to report to training camp. He's entering the first season of a three-year, $15.6 million extension and seems to be worried about his role rather than his compensation.
