Browns' Duke Johnson: Still not involved in offense
Johnson rushed twice for nine yards and caught both of his targets for 24 yards during Thursday's 21-17 win over the Jets.
Though head coach Hue Jackson said it was a priority to get Johnson more involved in Week 3, that clearly fell to the wayside, as the dynamic running back played in just 38 percent of Cleveland's offensive snaps against the Jets. Over the first three games of the season, Johnson has just 15 total touches and five catches. The lack of involvement is starting to become a trend, leaving fantasy owners wondering if Johnson -- who caught 74 passes in 2017 -- is even worth a roster spot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...