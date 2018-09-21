Browns' Duke Johnson: Still not involved in offense

Johnson rushed twice for nine yards and caught both of his targets for 24 yards during Thursday's 21-17 win over the Jets.

Though head coach Hue Jackson said it was a priority to get Johnson more involved in Week 3, that clearly fell to the wayside, as the dynamic running back played in just 38 percent of Cleveland's offensive snaps against the Jets. Over the first three games of the season, Johnson has just 15 total touches and five catches. The lack of involvement is starting to become a trend, leaving fantasy owners wondering if Johnson -- who caught 74 passes in 2017 -- is even worth a roster spot.