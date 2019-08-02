Browns' Duke Johnson: Still not practicing

Johnson (hamstring) isn't participating at practice Friday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Johnson had the hamstring issue crop up last weekend and has yet to return to practice. The 25-year-old likely is still looking to be traded, but for now he's still expected to be a part of the team.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 3.0

    It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...

  • usatsi-11396737-marquez-valdes-scantling-packers-td-2018-1400.jpg

    What to watch for in preseason

    With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 3.0

    How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...