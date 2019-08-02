Browns' Duke Johnson: Still not practicing
Johnson (hamstring) isn't participating at practice Friday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Johnson had the hamstring issue crop up last weekend and has yet to return to practice. The 25-year-old likely is still looking to be traded, but for now he's still expected to be a part of the team.
