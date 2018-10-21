Browns' Duke Johnson: Tabbed as Week 7 starter

Johnson is listed as Cleveland's starting running back Week 7 against Tampa Bay, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Johnson was in line for an increased role after the team dealt Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville over the weekend, so it comes as little surprise the veteran back was elected to start the game over rookie Nick Chubb. Both are set to see an increase in snaps this week, but Johnson has carried the ball more so far this year, and sports the pass-catching upside. Chubb is the more physical back with a superior 10.8 YPC mark, but he has yet to see more than three rushing attempts in a game this season. While that won't last much longer, it appears the Browns are content to use their fourth-year back out of the gates. The duo will face a Tampa Bay defense that has been effective against the run this season, allowing opponents to accumulate just 84.2 yards per game on the ground -- the fifth-best mark in the league.