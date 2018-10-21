Browns' Duke Johnson: To work in tandem with Nick Chubb

While Johnson is listed as the starter Week 7 in Tampa Bay, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer suggests rookie Nick Chubb will have a meaningful role as well.

The Clevaland beat writer referred to Chubb as the "workhorse" and clarified that Johnson may not be the first back on the field, nor get the majority of the carries. Fantasy owners can expect some type of split between the two backs, with Johnson known as the better pass-catcher, and Chubb likely the better traditional runner. Both will see a boost in value this week in the absence of Carlos Hyde, who was traded to Jacksonville over the weekend.