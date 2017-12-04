Browns' Duke Johnson: Tough sledding Sunday

Johnson rushed seven times for two yards and caught two of four targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chargers.

While Isaiah Crowell found success on the ground in the tune of 4.1 yards per carry, it was a different story for Johnson. He couldn't find any room to run, and his 12 total yards were a season low. The third-year back is usually heavily involved in the passing attack, but with Josh Gordon's return, targets were hard to come by, and Johnson had to settle for just four passes thrown his way. The 24-year-old will look to get more involved against a suspect defense in the Packers next week.