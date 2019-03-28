Browns' Duke Johnson: Will be part of game plans

Coach Freddie Kitchens expects Johnson to "have a role" in the Browns offense this season, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After the addition of Kareem Hunt on Feb. 11, questions have abounded about Johnson's status in a seemingly crowded backfield. Nick Chubb is the clear-cut No. 1 option, but the beleaguered Hunt provided a challenge to the rest of the pecking order. Since then, the NFL settled Hunt's situation, suspending him for the first eight games of the upcoming campaign. The decision paved the way for Johnson to hold onto his pass-catching gig, at least for a portion of the season. In one year of game plans created by Kitchens, Johnson hauled in 47 of his 62 targets for 429 yards and three touchdowns while tacking on 40 rushes for 201 yards. Assuming he kicks off 2019 with a similar share of the offensive snaps (42.1 percent) from a season ago, Johnson is in line for another modest (and potentially abbreviated) role.