Browns' Duke Johnson: Will sit Thursday

Johnson won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

There's no injury in play here; Johnson is simply among many key players league-wide who will be rested in their team's preseason finales. Come Week 1, Johnson will reprise his change-of-pace duties with the Browns, an assignment that puts him firmly on the PPR radar.

