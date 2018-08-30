Browns' Duke Johnson: Will sit Thursday
Johnson won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
There's no injury in play here; Johnson is simply among many key players league-wide who will be rested in their team's preseason finales. Come Week 1, Johnson will reprise his change-of-pace duties with the Browns, an assignment that puts him firmly on the PPR radar.
