Hopkins agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $15.9 million extension with the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hopkins' extension ties him to Cleveland through the 2027 campaign and makes him the fifth highest-paid kicker in the NFL, tied with Ka'imi Fairbairn at $5.3 million annually. Across 15 games last season, the veteran kicker converted 33 of 5 field-goal attempts and 24 of 26 extra-point tries. At 92 percent, Hopkins' field goal conversion rate in 2023 was the highest of his career.