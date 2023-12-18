Hopkins converted two of two field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bears in Week 15.

Hopkins calmly drilled a 34-yard field goal with 32 seconds left to complete a comeback victory. The kicker made two field goals as part of Cleveland's 13-point fourth quarter, while the Browns' defense contributed key stops. That combination of defense and reliable kicking are the reason for several wins this season. Hopkins has converted 33 of 36 three-point attempts and 22 of 24 one-pointers.