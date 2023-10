Hopkins converted all four field-goal attempts and three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Colts in Week 7.

Hopkins has been a key performer during Cleveland's two-game winning streak, accounting for a combined 28 points in victories over San Francisco and Indianapolis. On Sunday, he nailed kicks from 44, 54, 54 and a career-long 58 yards. He also set an NFL record with five consecutive games where he made a field goal from beyond the 50.