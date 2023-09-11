Hopkins converted three of three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 24-3 win over the Bengals in Week 1.

For one week, the Browns and all those interested in the team's fate could breathe a sigh of relief. After Cade York's uneven finish to 2022 and troubling signs exhibited during the preseason, a team with playoff ambitions brought in Hopkins to stabilize its kicking game. He did so opening week.